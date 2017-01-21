Liverpool to hire former captain as youth coach

New Story

Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard is to return to the Premier League club as a youth coach.

Gerrard, 36, who made his Liverpool debut in 1998, will begin the job in February.

The midfielder left Anfield at the end of the 2014-15 season to join MLS side LA Galaxy and retired as a player in November after a 19-year career.

“It feels like completing the circle, returning to the place where it all began,” Gerrard said.

“However, this isn’t a decision based on emotion – it’s about what I can offer and contribute,” he added.

“When I knew coming back was a serious option, I wanted to make sure it was a substantive role.

“This gives me a great opportunity to learn and develop as a coach, while at the same time offering my knowledge, ideas and experience to the young

players at an important period of their development.”

Liverpool said he would bring “experience and expertise” to the role, as well as “unparalleled knowledge of the fabric and ethos” of the club.

Gerrard had been linked with the manager’s job at League One side MK Dons after announcing he would leave LA Galaxy, but said the opportunity came “too soon” for him.

He is also working towards his Uefa A coaching licence.

Gerrard played 710 times for the Reds, winning nine trophies. He is England’s fourth most-capped player with 114 appearances and captained the side at three of the six major tournaments he played at.