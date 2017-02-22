Little Mix win ‘British single’ prize at BRIT Awards

February 22, 2017 Reuters Entertainment No comments
New Story

Little Mix perform at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British girl band Little Mix won the “British single” prize at the 2017 BRIT Awards for their song “Shout Out to My Ex” in London on Wednesday, beating competition from the likes of Coldplay and Tinie Tempah.

The four-member band, who found fame on television show “The X Factor”, opened the awards show, which mainly honors British music and artists, with a lively performance of the song.

Held in the city’s O2 arena, the British Record Industry Trust (BRIT) awards are the mainstream British music industry’s top awards ceremony.

Pop pioneer David Bowie, who died last year at the age of 69, was honored posthumously with the “British male solo artist” award while singer Emeli Sande picked up the “British female solo artist” prize. The “British Group” accolade went to band The 1975.

Singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man, who was already announced as the “Critics Choice” pick for this year’s awards, also won “British Breakthrough Act”.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.