Little Mix win ‘British single’ prize at BRIT Awards

New Story

British girl band Little Mix won the “British single” prize at the 2017 BRIT Awards for their song “Shout Out to My Ex” in London on Wednesday, beating competition from the likes of Coldplay and Tinie Tempah.

The four-member band, who found fame on television show “The X Factor”, opened the awards show, which mainly honors British music and artists, with a lively performance of the song.

Held in the city’s O2 arena, the British Record Industry Trust (BRIT) awards are the mainstream British music industry’s top awards ceremony.

Pop pioneer David Bowie, who died last year at the age of 69, was honored posthumously with the “British male solo artist” award while singer Emeli Sande picked up the “British female solo artist” prize. The “British Group” accolade went to band The 1975.

Singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man, who was already announced as the “Critics Choice” pick for this year’s awards, also won “British Breakthrough Act”.