Lil Wayne hints at retiring hours after police swarm his home

September 3, 2016 nydailynews.com Entertainment No comments
New Story
Lil Wayne (Source: Reuters)

Lil Wayne (Source: Reuters)

Lil Wayne may be done with rap forever.

The rapper took to Twitter early Saturday morning to share a cryptic tweet saying he was done — just hours after Miami police were called to his home following reports of a shooting.

“I AM NOW DEFENSELESS AND mentally DEFEATED & I leave gracefully and thankful I luh my fanz but I’m dun,” Wayne wrote.

062516116046, 21334631,

Lil Wayne might be done with rap — forever.

(RICH FURY/RICH FURY/INVISION/AP)

Two hours later, he added, “ain’t lookin for sympathy, just serenity.”

Lil Wayne suing Universal Records

The “Forever” singer has been involved in an ongoing legal battle with business partner Birdman since 2015. In January of that year, Lil Wayne sued Birdman — the CEO of his label Cash Money Records — for a whopping $51 million,according to Uproxx.

Lil Wayne WEEZY F

@LilTunechi

I AM NOW DEFENSELESS AND mentally DEFEATED & I leave gracefully and thankful I luh my fanz but I’m dun

  • 46,81046,810 Retweets

  • 45,83045,830 likes

The 33-year-old New Orleans native hasn’t put out an album since “Free Weezy” in 2015. Lil Wayne’s legal issues with Birdman also fault the producer for having yet to put out the long-awaited 12th studio album by Wayne, titled “Tha Carter V.”

In 2012, Wayne said he would retire after that album, noting, “Man, I’ve been rappin’ since I was 8 years old. I’m 30 now, man. That’s a long time, man.”

On Friday afternoon, Miami police were called to the star’s home after receiving reports of a shooting. The call, however, turned out to be a hoax.

SEE IT: Lil Wayne storms off stage at marijuana festival show

“Luv to the miami PD for always being alert, attentive, & appropriate. Thk u,” Wayne tweeted, before hinting at retirement.

“I’m good y’all don’t trip,” he tweeted once more at 10 a.m. on Saturday, still not giving fans a clear idea of what he meant.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.