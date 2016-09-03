Lil Wayne hints at retiring hours after police swarm his home

New Story

Lil Wayne may be done with rap forever.

The rapper took to Twitter early Saturday morning to share a cryptic tweet saying he was done — just hours after Miami police were called to his home following reports of a shooting.

“I AM NOW DEFENSELESS AND mentally DEFEATED & I leave gracefully and thankful I luh my fanz but I’m dun,” Wayne wrote.



Lil Wayne might be done with rap — forever. (RICH FURY/RICH FURY/INVISION/AP)

Two hours later, he added, “ain’t lookin for sympathy, just serenity.”

Lil Wayne suing Universal Records

The “Forever” singer has been involved in an ongoing legal battle with business partner Birdman since 2015. In January of that year, Lil Wayne sued Birdman — the CEO of his label Cash Money Records — for a whopping $51 million,according to Uproxx.

The 33-year-old New Orleans native hasn’t put out an album since “Free Weezy” in 2015. Lil Wayne’s legal issues with Birdman also fault the producer for having yet to put out the long-awaited 12th studio album by Wayne, titled “Tha Carter V.”

In 2012, Wayne said he would retire after that album, noting, “Man, I’ve been rappin’ since I was 8 years old. I’m 30 now, man. That’s a long time, man.”

On Friday afternoon, Miami police were called to the star’s home after receiving reports of a shooting. The call, however, turned out to be a hoax.

SEE IT: Lil Wayne storms off stage at marijuana festival show

“Luv to the miami PD for always being alert, attentive, & appropriate. Thk u,” Wayne tweeted, before hinting at retirement.

“I’m good y’all don’t trip,” he tweeted once more at 10 a.m. on Saturday, still not giving fans a clear idea of what he meant.