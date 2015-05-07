LIAT offers redundancy packages to workers

Regional carrier LIAT is attempting to lose excess baggage as part of measures to make the carrier “a smaller airline in 2015.”

In a document, signed by Director of Human Resources Ilean Ramsey, eligible employees were asked to opt to apply for voluntary separation or early retirement packages to avoid being made redundant.

“In consideration of this change and in order to restore our business to financial stability, we must remove the costs that we were carrying as a larger entity,” the communiqué said. “The company wishes to avoid having to impose compulsory redundancies in order to achieve this.”

Since 2014, talks of job cuts at LIAT have been looming, ultimately leading to a call from Prime Minister Gaston Browne for the airline to put a hold on plans to axe 180 workers.

While PM Browne opposed the move minister responsible for Civil Aviation, Robin Yearwood supported the measure, calling it a sound business decision.

Full-time, permanent employees, who have no disciplinary action pending against them and have been employed in excess of six years, are being asked to submit their applications on or before 4pm on Tuesday May 19.

The company warned that insufficient volunteers for voluntary separation or early retirement packages will lead to compulsory redundancies as downsizing is the only way the carrier “can ensure our survival.”

The document read, “Our operating schedule for the year will be based on eight ATRs flying with a ninth providing back up and support. The entire Dash 8 fleet is expected to be removed by the end of 2015.”

Meantime, veteran trade unionist Stafford Joseph is advising workers to negotiate for added benefits outside of what has been stipulated in the Labour Code, since a new job may be difficult to find.

“Things are hard now and work is hard to get, (they) can easily negotiate a six month or year’s salary in addition to what is yours legally,” he said.

He said workers would have to approach the negotiating table soon to avoid being made compulsorily redundant.