Liat cuts more routes

February 8, 2017 The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Antigua-based carrier Liat will be cutting several routes as of next month, as “part of its efforts to achieve greater profitability and improve efficiency”.

Flights to and from the United States Virgin Islands and between Dominica and Guadeloupe are among those to be axed.

The airline said in a release yesterday, that effective March 1, 2017, it will stop flying to St Croix, and the service to St Thomas will end on March 14.

The release also noted that the airline will suspend its Guadeloupe to Dominica route on March 2 and will instead operate a return  Antigua to Guadeloupe flight.

“These moves are intended to help stabilise the airline’s flight schedule and network,” the company said.

The suspensions followed a route review aimed at ensuring the airline only flies on commercially viable routes.

Chief Commercial Officer Lloyd Carswell said the change means more time added to schedules at airports throughout the region and the removal of some of the underperforming routes.

According to Carswell, once Liat has achieved operational integrity, the company may consider re-instating St Thomas on a seasonal basis.

The news comes ahead of a planned meeting between regional trade unions and the management of Liat on Friday.

The restructuring of routes is among several issues down for discussion.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.