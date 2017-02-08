Liat cuts more routes

New Story

Antigua-based carrier Liat will be cutting several routes as of next month, as “part of its efforts to achieve greater profitability and improve efficiency”.

Flights to and from the United States Virgin Islands and between Dominica and Guadeloupe are among those to be axed.

The airline said in a release yesterday, that effective March 1, 2017, it will stop flying to St Croix, and the service to St Thomas will end on March 14.

The release also noted that the airline will suspend its Guadeloupe to Dominica route on March 2 and will instead operate a return Antigua to Guadeloupe flight.

“These moves are intended to help stabilise the airline’s flight schedule and network,” the company said.

The suspensions followed a route review aimed at ensuring the airline only flies on commercially viable routes.

Chief Commercial Officer Lloyd Carswell said the change means more time added to schedules at airports throughout the region and the removal of some of the underperforming routes.

According to Carswell, once Liat has achieved operational integrity, the company may consider re-instating St Thomas on a seasonal basis.

The news comes ahead of a planned meeting between regional trade unions and the management of Liat on Friday.

The restructuring of routes is among several issues down for discussion.