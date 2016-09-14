Let the debate begin

We almost wish it were that party game – ‘Truth or Dare,’ where players can either agree to tell the truth about some aspect of their intimate personal lives or engage in an embarrassing, outrageous act.

The essence of this game is that the players must not only know the rules but they must also all be in agreement. People who think they cannot abide by them are free not to participate in the game.

In this real life game, Prime Minister Browne threw down the gauntlet to his senators last week, while addressing the Lower House. He made his threat clear, support the Statutory Corporations Bill or there is no place for you in the Upper House.

A few weeks back they had the temerity to criticize and reject the Bill, citing, among other things, concerns of overreaching by ministers of government, and asked that it be returned to the Lower House.

However, according to the prime minister, “ultimately the decision is for the Lower House,” to determine what should or should not be in the Bill.

In the same forum, the prime minister declared that the Senate has no power and that any authority comes from the elected members of the aisle.

A ‘no’ vote for the Bill, according to the PM, translates into an “irresponsible” act. “If we have any senator or senators which take this irresponsible action, it will come with consequences,” he warned.

Senator Wigley George did not have long to wait to understand the prime minister and his threats to ‘dis-appoint’. Within minutes of his presentation in the House, yesterday, he was given his walking papers.

Prior to his address, speculation was rife as to whether the good senator would have been present in the Senate or whether he would do an about face like many of his counterparts and support what they had previously expressed an abhorrence for.

The president of the AT&LU could not have been under any qualms of what would have been his fate. Gaston Browne had declared his ruling on the matter would be absolute and no one would be spared the consequences of going against the dictate of the administration. As night follows day, the PM made good on his threat to remove the heads of those who oppose his administration’s policies; of course, not before they had enough time to mull their fate.

George’s letter of ‘dis-appointment’ from Gaston Browne read, ”Your defiance … leaves me no choice but to withdraw your appointment immediately.”`

Ultimately, the senator’s actions, in the face of the threats, veiled and otherwise, directed at him left him no choice. He has to answer to his constituents. As president of the trade union, he says he represents 99 percent of the people who work for statutory corporations– that translate to thousands of workers– and in that role he has to see to the best interest of the people he represents.

The evening before he had been given a resounding mandate when a consultation was held to gauge the pulse of his “constituents.”

The senator’s axing, even before the vote was taken, can only be viewed as a pre-emptive strike – a warning to those senators who were yet to speak, and ahead of the vote for which a Division would be sought. After all, their boss had already warned them that there is no such thing as an “independent senator.” Therefore, they were not expected to think independently, but to tow the party line.

Wigley George dared to think. He refused to go along to get along. He dared to speak on behalf of his constituents the “truth” as he saw it. He refused to kowtow in the face of threats to his lofty perch in the Upper House.

Ironically, the proponents of the piece of legislation have been at pains to point out that the intent of the Bill is not to get rid of any worker. Yesterday, many said that the senator’s firing put a lie to that piece of “truth” as he essentially became the Bill’s first victim.

The die has been cast. Senators, if they were not aware before, now know that there is no such thing as a comfortable seat in parliament. The chair can be removed from under them at the drop of a hat or the thought of independence.

If they were labouring under the impression that their reviewing powers should be taken seriously, they now know that they are only players in a game called ‘Truth or Dare’; albeit an upside-down version. Dare to speak the truth as you see it and face the consequences.

One senator said yesterday it was a dark day in the Upper House. We beg to disagree. It was an enlightened moment when Senator Wigley George was evicted from his seat in the Upper House and it reminded us of the time that former UPP Senator Colin Derrick suffered the same fate.

Let the debate begin, or rather, continue. What really is the role of the Senate? For how much longer will we continue with the farce that the Senate is the Upper Chamber and its function is a check against the excesses of the Lower House?

