Lennox Weston lashes out at powerful countries

Leader of government business in the Senate Lennox Weston said Antigua & Barbuda’s development is being hindered when it is pressured by more powerful countries to pass laws that are in their favour but not “necessarily” to our benefit.

He was at the time contributing to the Senate debate on amendments related to anti-money laundering and terrorist financing laws.

“Anytime we have a meeting they have about 10 other things they want to change and as they sit down and come up with new idea[s] they give it to us to change. So this time we are due for an internal audit, and they have a whole host of things. We are hustling to get through, and we need to pass this Bill fast,” Weston said.

He explained that is why it is important for the twin island state to focus on its development; to have a foreign policy, which seeks to negate the influence of one particular giant or economic power, and to ensure there is a sustainable source of revenue that is internationally competitive.

