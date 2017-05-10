Leeward Islands tournament set to bowl off

New Story

The Leeward Islands Cricket Board’s (LICB) 50 overs tournament will start here this weekend with matches hosted at a number of venues across the island to include the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

The competition opens on Friday when hosts Antigua & Barbuda take on Combined Islands in Liberta, St Kitts face Montserrat in Bethesda, and Nevis toss up against St Martin in All Saints.

Cricket Operations Manager for the LICB, Vernon Springer said things are falling into place as they finalise preparations for the start of the competition.

“It’s round robin and you are talking about seven rounds and the eventual winner will come from the team with the most points. We have gained some support and we are working very closely with the Antigua & Barbuda Umpires Association through the Leeward Islands Umpires Association,” he said.

“The match referees are going to be in place and we are going to have a scorer who is going to be doubling up and more or be the Duckworth and Lewis manager because we see some weather luring around. So we hope that we have some good weather,” he added.

Seven teams will compete in the tournament which Springer added will also allow players to represent countries other than their own.

A number of selectors, Springer revealed, will be present during the tournament.

“That will give the selectors or whomever, a chance to look at the first 10 and then after that we have to look and see if we can get another five or more. It also gives the players an opportunity in a small way because the selection committee would then have to find another 10 reserves or so because we also have to look for the Super50 [players] and the West Indies professional 4 Day set-up in terms of what’s happening,” he said.

Matches in the tournament are scheduled to start at 9:30 am.