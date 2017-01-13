Leeward Islands Cricket boss addresses reported camp tension

President of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board Enoch Lewis.

President of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) Enoch Lewis, on Thursday, addressed reports that the acquisition of St Kitts & Nevis’ Stuart Williams on a pro-bono basis ahead of the Regional Super50, has not found favour with the current coaching staff headed by Antiguan Reginald Benjamin.

Indications are that Benjamin and his coaching staff were not aware that Williams, assistant coach of the senior West Indies men’s team, had been asked to fly into Antigua and assist with the preparation of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

According to Lewis, upon getting word of Williams’ inclusion, he immediately informed Benjamin.

“When I learnt that Stuart would come here and provide his services free of cost, I called the coach personally and told him about it and he didn’t raise an objection to me at the time. I was just told that Stuart was coming to provide some pro bono service and so I called him [Benjamin] and I told him at that time, if he had said to me, at the time when I had raised it with him that it would have been a challenge, then I would have said to the relevant people that no, don’t bring Stuart,” he said. 

The LICB President went on to explain that this is not the first time Williams will be working with the team.

