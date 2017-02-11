Lee Wind looks at three paths into Cuba

New Story

The principals of Lee Wind Paints Limited, who are exploring three options for getting their products from Antigua & Barbuda into the Cuban market, are expected to launch a “fact finding” mission to Cuba to help make the determination.

A February 10, 2017 press release from the Ministry of Trade stated that the first option involves shipping “fully manufactured products into Cuba” as “there are no current trade routes”.

The second option was stated as “doing primary mixes in Antigua and then shipped to Cuba for final mixing based on customers’ demands”. The final option was stated as “to enter into a joint venture with the Cuban government to set up a plant to manufacturer Lee Wind Paints in Cuba thus avoiding the major challenges related to shipping”.

According to the Minister of Trade EP ‘Chet’ Greene, the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda is fully prepared to enter into such an arrangement if the results of a “fact-finding” mission to Cuba suggest that it is the best option.

The three options came after a meeting between the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Antigua & Barbuda Gustavo Olivares Veliz, the minister, and members of the Lee Wind Paints Board of Directors, including its Chairman Hugh Marshall Snr and Deputy Chairman Dr Clarence Henry.

The meeting was held at the company’s production facilities at Powells. Greene said the upcoming mission to Cuba would involve discussions with the Cuban manufacturing ministry and trade ministry, and added that whatever option is taken, if any, “will depend on what the Cuban government is willing to do and what we see after we crunch the numbers to see where the costs are”.

In September 2016, the government of Antigua & Barbuda signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Cuban government to bring Lee Wind Paints into Cuba.

In January 2015, the government deemed Lee Wind Paints too important to the local economy to be allowed to fail, and has stepped in to save the company from collapse by writing off $2 million owed in corporation and sales taxes, and thereby acquiring majority shares in the entity.