League says mock elections should be a guide for political hopefuls

The results of the mock election conducted by the Free and Fair Elections League (F&FEL) should not be viewed in its totality as what will be the outcome of the next General Election to be held in Antigua & Barbuda, according to the F&FEL’s General Secretary George “Rick” James.

The exercise, which was conducted over three days concluded with the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) removing the current Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) administration by a 9 out of 17-seat victory.

But James said there are factors that can influence the results in any election, including more opposition or government supporters voting, the slate of candidates, voter turnout, and the close proximity of a poll to an election.

“Any change could have resulted in a change in the result one way or another. What happens if the Labour Party did not return the same slate of candidates? We had four ties and that required us to have mock bye-elections and the Labour Party could end up with all four of those seats,” James said.

For the mock bye-elections James said the league would use a mobile voting station that will be set up in the constituencies to give those who want to cast a ballot the convenience to do so.

Software Developer of Data Management Solutions, Laurence Jardine said the voters were broken down into working classes, for example, medical, legal, and unspecified — and parties can use the result as a tool to improve their chances in the polls.

“You can look in some sectors and see the UPP doing well and then they are not doing so well in other sectors. We also broke down the voting by gender and so you see in some constituencies some politicians doing very well with the females and then in some areas you see the males are supporting other candidates,” Jardine added.