Lawyer says PM threatened Wehner

December 31, 2016 OBSERVER media Feature No comments
The attorney representing the United Progressive Party (UPP) caretaker for St George Constituency has interpreted Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s warning to George Wehner as “a threat that is understood”, though not explicit.

Leon Chaku Symister accused Browne of having an “agenda of painting a picture of George Wehner in a way that George Wehner is not”, by issuing the warning for the caretaker to keep 100 feet away from him.

The attorney, who is also the UPP spokesman on legal affairs, took Browne’s comment to mean that 100 feet around him was his “personal space”.

 “It’s really to say to him in Antiguan language ‘come within 100 feet of me and you’ll take what you get.’ It’s a threat – not an implicit threat, but a threat that is understood.

 “I think that this statement is rather gangster-ish and coming from a prime minister, it’s wholly inappropriate,” Symister declared.

Earlier this month, Wehner, was accused of inappropriate behaviour when he claimed responsibility for a video featuring images of Browne and other members of parliament, as targets in crosshairs amidst scenes of gunfire.

The former captain in the Antigua & Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) has since apologised, and was later taken into police custody, questioned and released.

