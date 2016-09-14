Laws to regulate drones in the making

New Story

Amidst allegations of drones being used to obtain photographs of private property owners violating environmental laws, police have said this may be an invasion of privacy.

Senior Sergeant Frankie Thomas said there are currently no laws which stipulate the use of drones in Antigua & Barbuda.

“There is nothing by law, so far, governing drones here in Antigua & Barbuda. In other words, they are not legal to be operated here in Antigua & Barbuda,” Thomas said in an OBSERVER media interview.

He indicated that such activities can be categorised as an offence for which members of the general public can seek legal advice.

“I believe that can be constituted as invasion of privacy. I think that is something that persons can seek legal advice on. Everyone is entitled to his or her own privacy. Whether or not it has been invaded by a drone, taking photographs or hovering over someone’s private property should constitute an offence.”

Senior Sergeant Thomas advised the public that if they have any concerns about drones, reports should be made to the police.

“To ascertain whether or not any law has been broken, the best persons to look into the matter are the police. Make a report to the police and we will determine whether or not a law has been broken or infringed on in any shape or form. If not, we will then guide you accordingly and give you any advice we can offer to you. But if the law has been broken, then the matter will be thoroughly investigated and if the perpetrators have been found, they will face the relevant charges in the court of law,” the officer said.

According to Senior Sergeant Thomas, Antigua & Barbuda is currently planning to craft legislation to regulate the use of drones in the country.