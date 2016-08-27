Latest burn victim airlifted for treatment

A pilot makes his final checks before lifting off from the Mount St John’s Medical Centre to Guadeloupe with burn victim Gayan Williams. The injured mother and her three-year-old son sustained burns to their bodies on Wednesday in a blaze which gutted her Jennings home. (Photo by Tameika Malone) Inset: Gayan William in happier times.

Relatives, co-workers and well-wishers were brought to tears as a MEDIVAC helicopter lifted from the helipad at Mount St John’s Medical Hospital with burn victim, Gayan Williams onboard.

Williams, 41, was airlifted yesterday to a medical facility in Guadeloupe for treatment for the burns she sustained in a fire at her home on Wednesday morning.

Her toddler son, Jadean, 3, was also airlifted to a facility in Martinique on a second MEDIVAC flight, almost two hours after his mother.

Williams, her two young sons, her fiancé Eddy and his daughter were rushed to hospital by ambulance, after a fire, believed to have been electrical, burnt their dwelling.

Minister of Health Molwyn Joseph confirmed the government will be footing the bill to get the mother and son treatment for the second-degree burns William sustained to the face and torso and the toddler to his face and upper body.

“It is difficult at this time to ascertain the cost, but we have a working relationship with the French authority. As long as we document our commitment as a government to cover the cost, they will provide the services,” Joseph said in an interview.

