‘Land of Mine’ takes Denmark’s dark secret to the Oscars

February 5, 2017 Entertainment No comments
New Story

Source: gamesradar.com

A country’s dark secret is the subject of an Oscar-nominated film, as a Danish filmmaker tells the true story of German prisoners of war ordered to disable and remove Nazi-planted land mines in Denmark after World War Two. 

“Land of Mine,” written and directed by Martin Zandvliet and nominated in the foreign film Oscar race this year, is the story of the young men tasked with the responsibility of removing two million land mines hidden along the Danish coast.

The film sees the relationship between the prisoners of war and the sergeant assigned to watch over them turn from hate to compassion.

Zandvliet told Reuters he wanted to explore the “hate and forgiveness and dilemmas that happen after war.” 

The story of the German prisoners is considered by some as a stain on Denmark’s history, and Zandvliet received hate mail in response to his film.

“I was quite surprised and I didn’t really know how to handle it. If I should answer them back and say, ‘oh, it wasn’t my intention, it’s not about pointing fingers at the nation, it’s more about humanity and how we treat each other. It’s a comment about our society now really,” he said.

“But I ended up not answering any of them, just deleting all of them.”

The Oscar nomination is “a big thing” for the director, who said he was looking forward to the glitzy Hollywood awards show on Feb. 26. 

“It is still the biggest thing in the world and it is in the land of opportunities,” he said. 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.