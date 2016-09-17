LAND CREATION OBJECTIONS

New Story

A local environmentalist is calling for an update to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to study the expected impacts of the planned reclamation of 12 acres of land around St John’s Harbour.

President of the Environmental Awareness Group, Tahambay Smith said an EIA was conducted for dredging works, but that document did not take into account the issue of land reclamation.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas said at a post Cabinet press briefing on Thursday that the government was ready to execute work on an expanded harbour and pier, in St John’s, capable of accommodating the Quantum Class cruise-tourism vessels. That process, Nicholas said, is to include the creation of 12 new acres of land.

“Government is trying to kill two birds with one stone,” Smith told OBSERVER media.

He said while for such a project dredging works is needed, “they were still trying to pass it off to make it look like the reclamation didn’t matter.”

Smith said while he is not entirely against the project, government must follow proper requirements.

“They should look into it to try and solve it, so that the project wouldn’t be held up, but this is just how they do things in Antigua,” he added.

The environmentalist is suggesting that the project be conducted in phases, while a more complete EIA is being conducted, because according to him, halting the work will not go in favour of the country’s tourism sector.

“We are competing in a very competitive market where tourism is concerned, and if we are going to delay the dredging of the harbour it will cause us a problem.”

However, Smith said if hasty decisions are taken, “we will jeopardize these things in the long run,” adding, “If we are supposed to follow a particular protocol in accordance with international standards and laws, why try to cut corners? Just do the right thing”.

Meantime, Health and Environment Minster Molwyn Joseph said there will be no harm to the environment and government will take all precautionary measures in that regard.

“When we did the Nevis Street Pier, we did an extensive EIA and we intend to engage similar standards to guide us on how we should proceed with this project”, he said.

OBSERVER media obtained, from the Development Control Authority, a copy of the EIA conducted by Ivor Jackson and Associates, which makes no mention of any planned land reclamation.

The document did address, however, the issue of the monitoring of the dredging programme, primarily the performance of the dredge contractor and monitoring environmental effects realistically.

