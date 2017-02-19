Lambe’s winner cements Carlisle’s promotion spot

New Story

LONDON, Feb 18, CMC – Bermuda international midfielder Reggie Lambe struck the winner as third-placed English League Two club Carlisle United maintained their push for promotion with a 2-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers’ Adams Park on Saturday.

The victory, coming after conceding an early goal, consolidated Carlisle’s automatic promotion spot despite having manager Keith Curle sent from the dugout to the stands late on.

Carlisle are now five points clear of fourth-placed Luton Town but Wycombe dropped to ninth after a third defeat in a row.

Wycombe made the perfect start with a second-minute goal from Adebayo Akinfenwa but the visitors levelled seven minutes later when Jamie Proctor was found in space by 26-year-old Lambe and the on-loan Bolton striker fired home from the edge of the area.

Carlisle took the lead on 34 minutes as Mark Gillespie’s free-kick was flicked on by Proctor and Lambe was able to poke the ball past goalkeeper Jamal Blackman for his sixth goal of the season.

Meanwhile, Lambe’s fellow Bermudian Nahki Wells helped third-placed Championship club Huddersfield Town force an FA Cup fifth round replay against second-placed Premier League club Manchester City after a goalless draw at the John Smith’s Stadium. Wells came on as a 59th minute substitute but was unable to break the deadlock.

Bermudian Shawn Goater, Manchester City’s former star striker, enjoyed a winning start to his new managerial career at non-League Ilkeston, who beat fellow strugglers Sutton Coldfield Town 1-0 in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League, the seventh tier of English football.