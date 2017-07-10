Lake challenges opposition candidate and calls alleged replacement an opportunist

Parliamentary representative for St John’s Rural South, Eustace ‘Teco’ Lake, took his plight to the airwaves on Friday night.

Lake is not pleased at reports that his party intends to replace him as a candidate for the next general elections, constitutionally due in 2019.

Speaking on a local radio programme, the St John’s Rural South member of parliament, said that there were people within the ruling party, who operate as though they single handedly won the last general elections for the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party.

In an emotional telephone conversation with the host of the radio programme, Lake sent out a challenge to the United Progressive Party’s candidate for the constituency as well as prospective replacements from within the ABLP.

“This whole thing about ‘Teco’ Lake has been forced to resign or whatever …. But whatever it was, the spin was that someone else was going to run for me. Come into rural south, tell them to come into rural south. Even if in this case the person that was mentioned was born in rural south, the same Kyron or whatever he name, its his cousin.

“Its interesting how the information starts getting leaked to you and people start telling you things that you did not know because remember I wasn’t around so I didn’t know his relationship with Winston Williams. I knew his family but his mother’s side but I knew nothing about him in the afternoons getting together with this young man at this person’s yard everyday. I just found out about it today,” Lake explained.

Lake, who holds the portfolio of Minister of Public Works and Housing in the current administration, said that he was making it absolutely clear that he is not finished with politics and will definitely be the party’s candidate in the upcoming general elections as long as he is in good health.

