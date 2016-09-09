Lack of ART blamed for increase HIV cases

New Story

One of the region’s leading experts on HIV/AIDS, Dr Sir Prince Ramsey said that the unavailability of quick and easy access to antiretroviral treatment (ART) in Caribbean countries, is responsible for the increase in new HIV/AIDS cases in the region.

“A few weeks ago, it was stated that this (virus) is on the rise again,” Sir Prince said yesterday on OBSERVER AM, adding that prior to the increase, Caribbean countries had “the biggest drop in HIV/AIDS in the whole world”.

Data showed that up until 2015, the number of HIV/AIDS cases in the region had decreased significantly. Caribbean countries, Sir Prince said, had seen a “great improvement” in the management and treatment of HIV patients and have also been quite successful in eliminating mother to child transmission.

Last year, countries in Latin America and the Caribbean region had a nine per cent drop in HIV/AIDS infections. But according to the latest UNAIDS report, in 2016, the virus increased by a similar nine per cent.

It has also been noted that without improved funding, some core HIV/AIDS public education awareness programmes and services in the region may have to be cut.

Funding to supply antiretroviral drugs is therefore critical to once again decrease new HIV/AIDS cases. The highly respected physician said, people are now living longer because of it. “We treat it as if we’re treating diabetes or hypertension,” he told OBSERVER media.

He added that the availability of antiretrovirals coupled with a better understanding of the disease, makes it easier to treat HIV/AIDS and reduce the stigma associated with it.

Sir Prince, who has had 40 years of practicing medicine, said one of the methods he used when he began his practice in 1992, is now being used in the United States and the United Kingdom.

“In the United States, from last year every single patient who is diagnosed with HIV is treated, regardless of the CD4 count.”

In people with HIV, CD4 is the most important laboratory indicator of how well your immune system is working and the strongest predictor of HIV progression. That same method is practiced in England, he said.

Sir Prince will be recognised on October 8, when he will receive an honorary degree of doctor of science conferred by the University of the West Indies (UWI) at a ceremony in St Kitts.

He has been described as having the zeal of a missionary, who has taken his personal and professional messages on HIV/AIDS to over 20 Caribbean countries, the United States and Canada, voluntarily and free of cost.