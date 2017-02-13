Kent beat Under-19s by six wickets – 39th game

New Story

NORTH SOUND, Antigua, CMC – Kent Spitfires defeated West Indies Under-19s by six wickets in their Regional Super50 Group A game at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium here Sunday.

Scores:

UNDER-19s 191 for eight off 50 overs (Keemo Paul 73 not out, Kirstan Kallicharan 48, Shamar Springer 26)

KENT 194 for four off 44.5 overs (Adam Rouse 66 not out, Sean Dickson 52)