Kent beat Under-19s by six wickets – 39th game

February 13, 2017 CMC The Big Scores No comments
New Story

Source: damroobox.com

NORTH SOUND, Antigua, CMC – Kent Spitfires defeated West Indies Under-19s by six wickets in their Regional Super50 Group A game at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium here Sunday.

Scores:

UNDER-19s 191 for eight off 50 overs (Keemo Paul 73 not out, Kirstan Kallicharan 48, Shamar Springer 26)

KENT 194 for four off 44.5 overs (Adam Rouse 66 not out, Sean Dickson 52)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.