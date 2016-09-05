Kelly Clarkson remembers where it all started

So much has happened sincewon the inaugural season of American Idol 14 years ago today.

The pop sensation has gone on to secure three Grammy awards, accumulated a staggering 100 Billboard No.1 hits and embarked on seven headlining tours. Not to mention she gave birth to her second child in April of this year, a son named Remington, with hubby Brandon Blackstock.

But now Clarkson is remembering where her it all started, with a nostalgia-inducing tweet that takes us right back to the moment she became America’s forever sweetheart.

“14 yrs ago 2day @AmericanIdol opened a door w/such amazing opportunities & experiences 4 me! I am 4ever grateful & blessed!” the 34-year-old tweeted Sunday, adding the hashtag “#heresto14more”