Kelly Clarkson remembers where it all started

The pop sensation has gone on to secure three Grammy awards, accumulated a staggering 100 Billboard No.1 hits and embarked on seven headlining tours. Not to mention she gave birth to her second child in April of this year, a son named Remington, with hubby Brandon Blackstock.
But now Clarkson is remembering where her it all started, with a nostalgia-inducing tweet that takes us right back to the moment she became America’s forever sweetheart.
“14 yrs ago 2day @AmericanIdol opened a door w/such amazing opportunities & experiences 4 me! I am 4ever grateful & blessed!” the 34-year-old tweeted Sunday, adding the hashtag “#heresto14more”
“For those too young to remember the moment Kelly was crowned the reality competition series’ first-ever champion, let us paint the picture. The year was 2002, and the then 20-year-old singer was rocking her signature blond, chunky highlights and even more iconic pair of embroidered bell bottoms for the season finale.
And when it comes to her professional career so many years later, Clarkson still has equally as exciting times ahead of her. Late June brought a major announcement that after 15 years with RCA Records, Kelly signed a deal with Atlantic Records.
To celebrate the transition, Clarkson posted four fan-requested covers on her website, and has continued the trend with even more songs released throughout the summer. It was also recently announced that the “Heartbeat Song” singer will lead the 63rd Piedmont Natural Gas Nashville Christmas Parade as grand marshal.
Here’s to Kelly on 14 years of incredible accomplishments!