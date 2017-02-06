Keith Clarke trial gets underway today

New Story

Jamaica -After several delays, the Keith Clarke murder trial is scheduled to get underway in the Home Circuit Court today.

When the matter was last brought before the court on September 19, 2016, it was adjourned when lead defence attorney Valerie Neita-Robertson informed the court, that although her team was prepared, she had an eight-year-old case also scheduled to start the same day.

The soldiers, lance corporals Greg Tinglin and Odel Buckley, and private Arnold Henry, are to be tried for the May 2010 killing of Clarke at his Kirkland Heights, St Andrew, home during the hunt for then Tivoli Gardens don Christopher “Dudus” Coke.

The Jamaica Defence Force alleged that Clarke’s house was raided based on intelligence that Coke may have been hiding there.