Kanye West’s ‘Famous’ sculpture selling for $4 Million at gallery

Owning a piece of pop culture history comes with a hefty price tag.

Over the weekend, a Los Angeles art gallery displayed the 12 wax figures depicting nude sleeping celebrities that appeared in Kanye West’s controversial “Famous” music video – and they’re hoping to fetch $4 million for the piece, reports the New York Times.

The rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, was on-site to open the exhibition and told W magazine how she played a role in crafting her own silicone likeness.

“I shaved my own butt,” the 35-year-old reality star said at the event. “It was a little too small, and then it was a little too big. I was there with the tools to get it right.”

West, 39, also made an appearance via video call.

The sculpture features naked bodies that resemble Taylor Swift, George W. Bush, Anna Wintour, Caitlyn Jenner, Donald Trump, Rihanna, Chris Brown and Bill Cosby – as well as West and Kardashian West themselves and their former romantic partners, Amber Rose and Ray J. Inspired by Vincent Desiderio’s 2008 “Sleep” painting, the figures appear lumped together on an abnormally large bed with a single sheet covering their bodies. They’re even programed to inhale and exhale, and guests can watch their chests rise and fall as if breathing in deep slumber.

“It’s a serious piece of art,” Blum & Poe Art Gallery co-founder Tim Blum told W.

Aaron Axelrod, an L.A. based artist, agrees that the piece has merit, despite its unlikely source.

“I did the math in my head, and it took $500,000 to $1 million just to make,” he told the New York Times. “This caught me off guard. It’s one of the coolest pieces I’ve ever seen, which is kind of annoying because it’s Kanye West.”

The “Famous” video, which West debuted in June at The Forum in Inglewood, California, took three months to perfect.

“It’s not in support or anti any of [the people in the video]. It’s a comment on fame,” West told Vanity Fair, adding that the nudity in the video was not meant to be erotic. “We were very careful with shots that had [something] sexual to take them out,” he said.

In the same interview, West also stated that Kardashian West gave the music video her stamp of approval. “[I say] a lot of lines other wives would not allow a husband to say. But my wife also puts up photos that other husbands wouldn’t let them put up,” he said. “One of the keys to happiness in our marriage is we’re allowed to be ourselves. Our life is walking performance art.”