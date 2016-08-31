Justice ministry calls for 6000 JPs

New Story

Jamaica – More than 6,000 committed persons of integrity are needed to join the ranks of justices of the peace (JPs) to bring social stability, civility and, ultimately, economic growth to Jamaica. The call was made by Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck, who wants to double the current commissioned number of more than 6,000 JPs, who provide voluntary service to the country.

“I would like to see more JPs because JPs are decent, law-abiding, honest and upright citizens. You are the people with conscience and character. You are the people who are appointed and continue to work because we see in you persons of unquestioned integrity and we want more like you.”

He said that while the ministry is on a drive to recruit more JPs, those who fail to abide by the Justice of the Peace Jurisdiction Act and the Justice of the Peace (Appointment Code of Conduct) Rules, 2006, will be addressed.

“I say to every one of you make sure that those whom you recommend to this noble vocation are persons of repute because we are going to put in place a programme to decommission JPs who act inappropriately,” Chuck revealed.

To become a justice of the peace visit the Ministry of Justice website at www.moj.gov.jm or call us at 906-4923-31 for more information.