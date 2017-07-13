Junior Soca Finalists 2017 (Groovy)

July 13, 2017 Press Release Carnival Central, The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Source: winnfm.com

The following Junior Soca Artistes have been selected to compete against Baby Eve in the 2017 ECAB Junior Soca Groovy Competition

Amona

Deh Myghty BC

Empress

Kid Vicious

Princess Sylene

Singing Shyla

Soca Villan

Youn Lyrics

 

Junior Groovy Standings
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.