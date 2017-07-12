Junior Calypso Finalists 2017 Ages 13 – 19

The following Junior Calypsonians have been selected to compete against Lady Melody in the 2017 State insurance Junior Calypso Competition

Darryn

Deh Mighty BC

Kid Vicious

K-Kay

Lady Clair

Lyrical Master

Princess Sylene

Singing Shyla

 

Jr Calypso 2017 Finalists 

 

 
