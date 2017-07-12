Junior Calpso Finalists 2017 Ages 5 – 12

The following Junior Calpsonians have been selected to compete against Little Miss in the 2017 State Insurance Junior Calypso Competition

Baby Eve

De African Prince

De Prophet

De Real Boss

Little Don

Mighty Mussi

The Lyrical Weapon

Baby Shine (Barbuda’s Jr Calypso Monarch)

 

Jr Calypso Rankings Ages  5 – 12

 
