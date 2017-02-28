Judge underscores achievements of Supreme Court

New Story

Fifty years after it had been established, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) has made significant strides by using technology to improve the services, according to High Court Justice Clare Henry.

At the same time, she acknowledged that the appellate court has faced some challenges during this period.

In delivering the opening remarks at a special sitting to mark the court’s anniversary, yesterday, Justice Henry said that the court has had to respond to social, economic and political changes in each of the nine countries it serves.

“It has sought to remove barriers to access, refined both civil and criminal procedures and embraced technology all with the aim of improving the administration of justice in the sub region. The court has shown itself to be the guardian of the Constitution, protector of the fundamental rights and interpreters of the laws of the nations,” the judge said.

“But over the years, the court has made tremendous strides,” she told the justices, magistrates, retired judges, members of the Antigua & Barbuda Bar Association, Prime Minister Gaston Browne, and others who attended the session at the Halls of Justice (High Court).

Justice Henry noted that while the ECSC can be viewed as an infant when compared to other Supreme courts, its achievements over the 50 years should not be undervalued.

