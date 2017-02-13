Joy Villa’s music sales skyrocket after singer dons pro-Trump dress to Grammys

New Story

Joy Villa's music sales skyrocketed after the singer wore a pro-Trump dress at Sunday night's 59th annual Grammy Awards. When she arrived at the Grammys, Villa flung off a white frock to reveal a gown of patriotic red, white and blue that urged "Make America Great Again" and had "Trump" in sparkly letters on the back hem.

The 25-year-old’s EP “I Make the Static” jumped to the top of Amazon’s top digital paid albums and reached number seven on the iTunes top album chart after her red carpet appearance.

The singer explained her controversial look on Instagram.

“Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don’t. Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree,” she wrote after her red carpet appearance.

The dress’ designer, Andre Soriano, said on Instagram the gown is a “tribute [to] OUR President Of The United States Of America” adding the hashtag #MAGA.

Villa’s look quickly prompted support from fans but she was also accused of trying to get attention.