Joseph certified

Former national, Leeward Islands and West Indies cricketer, Sylvester Joseph, is now a qualified umpire.

The former player, who made his Test debut for West Indies in 2004 against England, recently scored an overall 96 per cent on his exams to complete a three-year process that has certified him to do both local and regional matches.

Joseph said the lengthy process, which started three years ago comprised a written exam in 2015, a practical in 2016 and his recent oral exam had seemed daunting at first, but he did not allow it to deter his ambition.

“When I set off three years ago I thought about it and at first it seemed like a very long process but after the years went by and I entered into the arena of umpiring I found it very interesting; and because of the captaincy [in my playing days] and so forth I would intermingle with the different umpires on the laws and regulations of the game and so forth and so I (fit) the bill and it really helps me. It’s real relaxing even though it’s difficult and I enjoy doing it,” he said.

The former opening batsman who hails from New Winthorpes, said he had not always been enthused by the prospect of becoming an umpire but after having conversations with friends and family, he decided to pursue the lengthy dream.

