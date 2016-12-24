Jordan, Pollard fail to save Strikers from defeat

PERTH, Australia (CMC) – Chris Jordan and Kieron Pollard shared three wickets, but failed with the bat, as they saw Perth Scorchers beat Adelaide Strikers by 49 runs in the Big Bash League on Friday.

Jordan, the Barbados-born, England all-rounder, captured two wickets for 48 runs from his allotted four overs and Pollard added one for 10 from one over, as the Scorchers posted 197 for seven from their allocation of 20 overs.

Jordan’s former England teammate Ian Bell hit six fours and two sixes in the top score of 61 from 42 balls for the Scorchers,

after they were put in to bat in the fifth match of the competition played at the WACA.

Pollard was dismissed for four off former Australia left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Johnson and Jordan was trapped lbw to discarded Aussie spinner Ashton Agar, as the Strikers restricted to 149 for nine in their 20 overs, sinking to their second straight defeat.

The Strikers have eight days off before they face Sydney Sixers on Old Year’s Day on home soil at the Adelaide Oval.