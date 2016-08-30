Jones says Warriors fired up for Guatemala contest

New Story

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Aug 29, CMC – Captain Kenwyne Jones says Trinidad and Tobago are highly motivated for Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Guatemala, especially following their difficult away trip there last November.

In what was the opening Group C encounter of the fourth round at the Estadio Mateo Flores in Guatemala City, T&T battled their way to a 2-1 victory but Jones said the memories of the trip were still fresh.

“We also have some fire in our bellies. In some way we have a recompense for Guatemala … for the way we were treated in Guatemala,” Jones said.

“Yes we know it’s all part of football but we are fired up for Friday.”

T&T lead Group C on 10 points, three clear of CONCACAF giants United States on seven, with Guatemala on six and the already eliminated St Vincent and the Grenadines lying bottom without a point.

Importantly, the Trinidadians are yet to lose a game having racked up three wins and a draw, but Jones said his players were taking nothing for granted as they chased qualification for Russia 2018.

“I’ve already had that conversation with them so they know what they rewards can be,” said the former Sunderland, Stoke City and Cardiff City frontman.

“We know that we have a lot of work to do and a long way to go still before we qualify. Even though we have done so well in the group, no game is an easy game and we expect to always have a fight on our hands.

“I think the team is well prepared to go through the all the ups and downs as a team. We have matured over some time as a unit and I am quite confident in my group.”

For the first time in 12 years, the World Cup qualifiers find Jones based at home where he is currently on loan to Central FC from Major League Soccer expansion club, Atlanta United.

He said not having to travel long hours from Europe this time around would be key to his fitness.

“Of course there is going to be a difference but at the same time I haven’t been training with the national team so this week is still very important in terms of us coming together as a team again,” the 31-year-old said.

“I am fit but who knows, you don’t know what a game will call for. I have the advantage of not traveling long hours anymore to come to play but there is still the preparation to be done before the match.”

Head coach Stephen Hart has called up a 24-man squad for Friday’s encounter at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.