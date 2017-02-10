John Hughes outclass former champs to stay atop Second Division zone

New Story

An outstanding performance from Garcel Morrison who scored a quadruple of goals, spurred John Hughes past former Premier Division football champions English Harbour on Wednesday, restoring their three-point advantage at the top of Zone B in the Football Association’s Second Division.

Playing at John Hughes, Morrison found the back of the net in minutes 27, 44, 53 and 61 to inspire his team to a 5-0 trouncing of the Harbour men, who are also in contention for the lone automatic promotion spot available in Zone B.

The other goal was scored by Charles Dowdy in added time as John Hughes move to 31 points from 14 matches. They are also three points ahead of St John’s United and four ahead of English Harbour who remain on 27 after 14 showings.

Meanwhile in Zone A, Phil Nicholas scored from the penalty spot to lead Willikies to a 1-0 triumph over Jennings United when they met in Willikies.

The victory moves Willikies to 37 points, three ahead of Urlings on 34. Urlings have however played 15 matches, one less than Willkies. Jennings remain on 19 points after 16 showings and sixth in the standings.

In the other match played on Wednesday, Young Lions defeated JSC Progressors 2-0 in Zone A. The victory moves them to 31 points and fourth in the standings.