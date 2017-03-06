Jimmy Cliff’s crossing over

New Story

JIMMY Cliff says his music is reaching new demographics through American streaming company, Netflix.

Recently, Many Rivers To Cross was in the finale of the popular Netflix series Daredevil, based on the Marvel Comics character.

“The response on social media I find exciting, especially with the millennial generation,” Cliff told the Jamaica Observer. “The responses are coming in via Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.”

Many Rivers To Cross was first released in 1969 and produced by Leslie Kong. It is also on the 1972 soundtrack for The Harder They Come, in which Cliff starred.

The song has also been featured in the 2013 film Rush, in addition to television shows Wilfred and

Falling Skies.

Many Rivers To Cross has been covered by Harry Nilsson, John Lennon, Joe Cocker, Percy Sledge, UB40 and Cher.

Cliff said he was 21 when he wrote the lyrics.

“It came to me at a point in time when I couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel to where I’m going, which is common on each person’s journey of life. That’s why this song resonates with everyone and endures, thus it being in TV and movies. It’s a good feeling to be touching the lives of generations to generations,” he explained.

In the meantime, he is turning attention towards the March 10 release of his latest single, Life.

Cliff’s last album, Rebirth was released in 2013.