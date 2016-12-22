JetBlue to add extra flights to Bermuda

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec 22, CMC – JetBlue, the low-cost American carrier, has announced plans to put on additional direct flights from New York and Boston, boosting the number of available seats by about 70,000 per year.

The airline on Wednesday announced two additional year-round daily flights and a third summer seasonal round-trip flight between its northeast “focus cities”.

JetBlue will operate all Bermuda routes using its 150-seat Airbus A320, replacing the 100-seat craft, officials said.

The promised extra airlift comes after the Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) figures for November showed an 11th month of consecutive growth, with the island gearing up to host next year’s America’s Cup, a prestigious sailing event, that is expected to provide a huge boost to the economy.

The news was welcomed by Bermuda’s Tourism and Transport Minister Michael Fahy.

“This announcement will provide further opportunities for our east coast guests to visit our shores and help meet the increasing demand for aeroplane seats,” he told a news conference.

“This has been a very positive year for tourism in Bermuda and I am thrilled for 2016 to conclude on such an encouraging note.

“The ministry and the BTA have been working closely together to approach airlines collectively with the common goal of expanding Bermuda’s airlift. That relationship is bearing fruit.”

From May 18, JetBlue will operate daily year-round flights between New York’s JFK International Airport and Bermuda’s LF Wade International Airport with an evening departure from New York and a morning departure from Bermuda.

Additionally, the airline will operate a second daily round-trip flight during the summer peak with a morning departure from New York and an afternoon departure from Bermuda. The move will expand JetBlue’s current once daily year-round service and offer more options for customers on both sides of the route.

As of May 18, the airline will also increase its current seasonal summer service between Boston Logan International Airport and Bermuda to a year-round daily service.

Dave Clark, vice-president of network planning for JetBlue, said: “We are not just committing more aircraft to Bermuda, we are committing to Bermuda itself. We are committing to being even bigger partners here in your community….. and we will work hard to win the loyalty of customers in Bermuda.”