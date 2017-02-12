Jennings man drowns saving another person at Fort James Beach

New Story

A 41-year-old man drowned Sunday evening trying to save another person believed to be a teenager, who had encountered difficulties in the rough waters at Fort James beach.

The police confirmed the deceased is Leroy Simon of Jennings. While, the name of the survivor has not been disclosed.

Sources said a number of beach goers saw Simon and the unnamed survivor struggling in the water and they rescued them.

Simon was already unconscious when Emergency Medical Services arrived.

Both were rushed to Mount St John’s Medical Centre but Simon was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.