Jangoo shines again as Marooners win second straight

LUCAS STREET, Barbados (CMC) – Teenaged opener Amir Jangoo stroked his second successive half-century as Campus Colleges and Campuses Marooners defeated ICC Americas by seven wickets to post their second win of the Regional Super50 on Thursday in Barbados.

Chasing a paltry 182 for victory at Windward Cricket Club, Marooners cruised to their target in the 46th over, with the 19-year-old Jangoo hitting a top score of 52.

Kyle Corbin carried his side over the line with a fluent, unbeaten 47 while Cassius Burton struck 38 and captain Jamal Smith, 36.

Fast bowler Keon Harding had earlier produced a superb 10-over spell of two for 27 to help restrict ICC Americas to 181 for nine off their 50 overs.

His Man-of-the-Match effort was supported by seamer Jermaine Levy (2-43) and off-spinner Vikash Mohan (2-45) who finished with two wickets each.

Timroy Allen, batting at number eight, top-scored with 43 while Hakeem Dodson weighed in with 28 and Nikhil Dutta and Kamau Leverock, 26 apiece.