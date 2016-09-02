Jamaican woman deported for overstaying

New Story

The next available flight to Jamaica will likely have Jelissa Chevanessa Dockery onboard, after a magistrate granted a removal request made on behalf of the Immigration Department.

The 26 year old, who had been residing illegally at Bolans for over four years, pleaded guilty to the offence when she appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court. She managed to escape the maximum penalty of $10,000 and or 12 months in prison.

The Immigration’s prosecutor Gregson Gardiner told the magistrates that Dockery arrived at the V C Bird International Airport on January 15, 2012 as a legitimate visitor and was landed for three months, but she never left.

On August 13, 2016, Dockery was taken into police custody on a separate matter and was released from prison on August 29, having been remanded. The accused was released into the custody of the Immigration Department, who interviewed her and examined her passport.

The travel document had one entry permit stamp which gave her permission to remain in the country legally until April 14, 2012. However, she was not permitted to work. Checks at the Immigration Department revealed Dockery never sought or was ever granted any extension on the initial time.

When questioned, the 26 year old refused to give a statement. She was then arrested and charged.

Dockery said she was unsure how to apply for the additional time, and a “friend” promised to assist her in doing so.

The prosecutor asked the magistrate not to impose a fine, since based on his understanding, Dockery would not have the means to pay a fine for her guilty plea of overstaying. On that charge the magistrate reprimanded and discharged the Jamaican.

The state will now have to pick up the tab to send Dockery back to her homeland because she did not maintain her return ticket.