Jamaican reggae artiste Edi Fitzroy is dead

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Mar. 5, CMC -Jamaican reggae signer, Edi Fitzroy, who made an impact on the industry with the hit Princess Black, died in hospital on Saturday.

He was 62.

The artiste, whose real name was Fitzroy Edwards was born in the community of Chapleton, in the central parish of Clarendon.

The son of a sound system operator, he later left for Kingston where he studied accounting and joined the staff of the now defunct Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation (JBC) – a job he held for 22 years before pursuing music as a full time career.

Edi is credited as being the first radio personality to play reggae on the air.

According to his biography, at that time, in the early 1970s, along with a colleague, they locked themselves in the studio and played reggae all day .

The event was recreated in the Jamaican movie – “Rockers”.

Some of Edi’s best-known hits are Princess Black, African Queen, Prison Life and Level de Vibes.

Throughout his career he was recognized for his contribution to Jamaican culture.

In 1982, he received the Press Association of Jamaica Award in recognition of his contribution to the development of Jamaica Reggae music.

For three consecutive years, he also received the award for the Most Cultured-oriented artiste at the annual International Music Awards held in the United States and Jamaica.

In reacting to the news of this death, the Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange said Edwards will be remembered for his very distinctive style.

“Whether he was extolling the virtues of his ‘Princess Black’ or warning young people against ‘Prison Life’ he was a one of a kind who will be missed,” said Grange.