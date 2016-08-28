JAMAICA-TOURISM- Tourism Minister to lead delegation to Canada

August 28, 2016 CMC Regional
KINGSTON, Jamaica, Aug. 28, CMC – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, is scheduled to hold talks with industry stakeholders in Canada this week, to discuss strategies to boost visitor arrivals from that country to Jamaica.

Bartlett, who is leading a Jamaican delegation to Canada on Monday, says the meetings will involve representatives of several of Jamaica’s longstanding partners, including airlines, tour operators and travel agents.

Additionally, he said the opportunity will be used to re-launch Jamaica’s advertising and marketing campaign to strengthen promotion of the island to Canadians as a destination of choice for vacations and other visits.

Bartlett explained that this is being done to enhance Jamaica’s presence in Canada, which has recorded a decline in the number of persons visiting the island in recent years.

In acknowledging that this development could be attributed to “economic shifts”, he indicated that innovative strategies are being explored to better enable Jamaica to regain a strong foothold in that market.

“We are going to lift the quality of the destination’s [Jamaica] offerings so that the visitor feels fully comfortable to pay what is required (for these) while getting high value [for their money],” he said.
