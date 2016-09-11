Jamaica signs cultural MOU with Mexico, Marley statue unveiled

New Story

MEXICO CITY, Sep. 11, CMC – A cultural cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), has been signed between Jamaica and Mexico – symbolizing a commitment between the cities of Kingston and Chetumal to work towards the enhancement and development of their cultural and creative industries.

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture and Entertainment, Olivia “Babsy” Grange, who is currently in Mexico said that under the MOU, the parties will focus on several activities.

“Such as the promotion of artistic and cultural exchanges; the distribution and sharing of information and research, assistance to support professional development in culture and the arts and collaboration in the creation and protection of cultural content and creative industries.”

She said the MOU between Chetumal – located on Mexico’s east coast, and Kingston, was significant and strategic as Kingston was recently designated a UNESCO Creative Music City and one of the components of the designation is pursuing collaborations with other cities in creative sectors.

“However we have an opportunity to forge a special relationship with Chetumal,” said Grange, adding that – “Chetumal is the gateway, it is the place where Reggae enters Mexico.”

During her visit to Chetumal, Grange also participated in the unveiling of a statue of Reggae icon, Bob Marley done by renowned sculptor, Ricardo Ponzanelli.

The State of Quintana Roo has responsibility for the installation and maintenance of the statue, that will be strictly for free public viewing, with no commercial gain to the state.

The unveiling of the statue was one of the highlights of the Mexico Reggae Festival, now in its second year.

The Festival is organised by State of Quintana Roo.

“This Reggae Festival is a clear demonstration of the extent to which the people of Mexico have embraced Jamaican culture; and it is an opportunity for our excellent musicians to extend their reach,” Grange said.