JAMAICA-POLITICS – Opposition party congratulates French president elect

New Story

KINGSTON, Jamaica, May 8, CMC – The main opposition People’s National Party (PNP) has congratulated the president elect of France Emmanuel Macron following the victory Emmanuel Macron in a general election on Sunday.

PNP President Dr. Peter Phillips said Macron and En Marche, the social liberal political party in France secured a “most deserving victory in the French Presidential elections”.

“Our People’s National Party celebrates with President-Elect Macron in sending our best wishes to the French people for this justified success as he prepares to take up the challenges of this high office. Indeed, it is a signal of France’s commitment to openness to global cultures, its role in Europe while also managing its national priorities as effectively as possible.”

The PNP also assured the president-elect and the people of France of their continued friendship and that of all well thinking Jamaicans.

“We want president elect Macron to know that as he embarks upon his new responsibilities, the PNP looks forward to working with him not only to develop closer relations between our parties, but also to bolster a shared commitment in the cause of peace and the advancement of all people,” Phillips said.

Macron won the election by 66.06 per cent to become the country’s youngest president at the age of 39

Macron will also become the first president from outside the two traditional main parties since the modern republic’s foundation in 1958.