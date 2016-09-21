Jamaica anti-doping officials say Russell was negligent

New Story

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – While T20 superstar Andre Russell is attempting to dodge a two-year ban from the sport, the Jamaica Anti-doping Commission (JaDCO) says he violated a whereabouts clause through negligence.

JaDCO is building a case that the all-rounder failed to submit his whereabouts in advance as an Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel hearing continued on Monday.

The cricketer is being accused of missing three drug tests in a 12-month period which effectively triggers a failed drug test ruling under anti-doping regulations.

JaDCO lawyer Lackston Robinson informed the hearing that Russell, 28, was negligent in whereabouts filings last year, dated January 1, July 1, and July 25.

Robinson alleges that Russell’s third failure was tied to him not filing his whereabouts although he was given the opportunity following the second failure.

JaDCO’s director of technical services, Nadia Vassell, told the panel that in a letter dated July 6, 2015 an extension was given for Russell to file his whereabouts by July 13, 2015.

