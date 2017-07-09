Jail break and fire at Georgetown prison

There is a jail break and fire at the Georgetown Prison, fire and prison officials have confirmed.
Fire fighters, police and other security personnel have responded to the report of a prison riot. Prison Chief, Gladwin Samuels said he received a report of an escape and he was on his way to the maximum security jail.
One prison officer was shot during the unrest at the jail.
The capital block was destroyed by fire. Fire fighters said they were unable to enter the prison compound because the prisoners are armed with guns and the situation is very volatile.
Several months ago, 16 prisoners were killed in a fire there.
