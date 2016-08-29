Jacobs wins men’s bodybuilding title, again

New Story

Kenny Jacobs successfully defended his title at the 49th National Bodybuilding Championships held at the Royal Antiguan Hotel on Saturday night.

The event, organised by the Antigua & Barbuda Amateur Bodybuilding & Weightlifting Federation, saw the usual enthusiasts pack the Crystal Ball Room.

Jacobs had to overcome tough opposition in the men’s heavyweight division en route to the overall Mr Antigua & Barbuda title, his second consecutive national crown and third overall.

Speaking to OBSERVER media after savouring victory, he attributed his continued success to tireless hours of training, dedication, discipline and commitment to the sport.

“It feels real good. I feel really good about winning another one and third overall. It shows hard work really pays off, focus and discipline.

“Preparations for this year’s show were tough. It’s never easy. I don’t care who’s on stage with you. As long as there’s another competitor on stage with you, it’s never easy; it’s tough and challenging, but you just have to grind it out, and that’s what I did,” Jacobs said.

