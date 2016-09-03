New Story

National bodybuilding champion Kenny Jacob will lead the 10-member team selected to fly the country’s flag at the 44th Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding Championships in the Dominican Republic (DR) from September 29 to October 2.

Jacobs will compete in the Light-heavy division of men’s bodybuilding.

The other members of the team are Frankie Brown who will compete in the Heavyweight division, Elvis Bailey in the Lightweight division, Alfred Jarvis in the Classic Physique, Ojay Maria Harris for Body Fitness, Keva Lloyd also in Body Fitness, Wendy Tittle in Women’s Physique, Kimberly Ephraim in Bikini, Kenroy Christian in Men’s Physique and Rodney George in Junior Bodybuilding.

Ephraim, who is also Public Relations Officer for the Antigua & Barbuda Bodybuilding & Weightlifting Federation (ABBWF), expressed confidence in the composition of the team.

“I think we are going to go out there and do some damage. We may not be the biggest — the other countries that will take 20 and 25 athletes are saying that ‘we take 25 athletes and Antigua comes with seven and brings back all the trophies and placing’. So we are really happy with the selections and I think we are going to make a big splash,” she said.

The selected athletes, Ephraim said, will be constantly monitored as they continue to work towards improving their overall physique ahead of the CAC.

“There are screenings that will happen from now until CAC to ensure that everyone is progressing because nobody expects you to go on stage looking like you looked at Nationals because you have a full month. It is definitely a conversation that is going to be had, but everybody is excited and for a lot of the athletes it is their first trip to the CAC; they are definitely looking forward to making the representation,” she said.

As for her own preparations, Ephraim said she has taken the recommendations of judges from both the 2015 CAC and the recently held National Championships on board as she works towards attaining her pro card.

“I am tall, so when you put me up against everyone else who [is] in a shorter class than I am because I am in the tallest class, I look slender or lanky. So in order to combat dealing with shorter girls who automatically look more compressed and thicker, I would need to fill out my frame a little bit more but in the right way as not to look bulky,” the athlete said.

The Antigua & Barbuda team is tentatively scheduled to travel to the DR on September 26.