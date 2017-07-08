Ivena pushes back with Nastiness

Queen Ivena has maintained her controversial lyrics in her Calypso Nastiness despite a threat from Prime minister Gaston Browne to sue.

She was the first performer on stage at the Swallow Calypso Pepperpot tent.

The performer had earlier said, through her lawyer Charlesworth Tabor, she would have changed her lyrics to avoid legal action. She sang to loud cheers and a packed house. It’s the largest turnout since tent city opened for the Calypso competition.