Ivena is out of the semis without an agreement with the Commission

The Festivals Commission is asking calypsonian Lena “Ivena” Phillip to either change the lyrics of her controversial song Nastiness, or sign an indemnity agreement by tomorrow, otherwise she would be barred from performing in the calypso semi-finals tomorrow night.

Phillip, who is set to perform the song last in the line-up of 20 artists in round two of the competition, was issued a letter by the Festivals Commission yesterday afternoon, asking her to change the lyrics and/or sign the indemnity agreement.

The request was made so that in the event the festivals commission is sued by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who alleges that the song is defamatory to him, the singer would pay all its costs, including damages, if it loses.

The singer’s manager and writer, Kublai Mannix, confirmed receiving the letter at 3 pm yesterday and he also told OBSERVER media there’s no plan to change the lyrics thus, the singer would not be performing at the event which has two rounds.

