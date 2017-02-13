Is racism why Adele beat Beyoncé at the Grammys?

February 13, 2017 cnn.com Entertainment No comments
New Story

Adele (REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth)

(CNN)Even Adele thinks Beyoncé should have won the album of the year Grammy over her.

When the British pop star tearfully accepted the ceremony’s top award Sunday night, she shined a spotlight on the woman she said she has loved since she was 11 years old.

“The artist of my life is Beyoncé, and this album to me, the ‘Lemonade’ album, was just so monumental,” Adele said.
Certainly for her diehard fan base known as the Beyhive — and for many music critics — Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” was a creative masterpiece.
 
But with its racial themes and imagery, some are questioning if the project was “just too black” for Grammy voters.
 
Kevin Powell, author of the memoir “The Education of Kevin Powell” and a forthcoming biography on rapper Tupac Shakur, thinks so.
 
He told CNN “Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ made a lot of people uncomfortable, because it is so political, so spiritual, so unapologetically black, and so brutally honest about love, self-love, trust, betrayal.”
 
“We are still a nation that does not want to deal so directly with truth,” said Powell, who has written about music and race for various publications, including Vibe magazine. “Adele’s album is strong, but it is just songs about love. It is safe and uncontroversial; it breaks no new ground. And neither do Grammy voters, generally speaking, when it comes to picking winners of this particular award.”
 
Adele and Beyoncé were both nominated for song of the year, record of the year and album of the year.
 
Adele swept all three.
Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” won for best urban contemporary album. Her hit “Formation” won for best music video.
#GrammysSoWhite became a thing on Twitter Sunday night. One user noted — incorrectly — that a person of color “hasn’t won
2014 Labour Day Rallies by Brenton Henry

2014 Labour Day Rallies by Brenton Henry

Images from 2014 Labour Day rallies in Antigua and Barbuda (photos by Brenton Henry)
2014 Labour Day Rallies by Brenton Henry

2014 Labour Day Rallies by Brenton Henry

Images from 2014 Labour Day rallies in Antigua and Barbuda (photos by Brenton Henry)
UPP Election Date Rally by Martina Johnson

UPP Election Date Rally by Martina Johnson

Photos from the May 15, 2014 UPP rally at which the prime minister announced June 12 as the election date. (Photos by Martina Johnson)
Barbuda boat accident survivors on May 22, 2014

Barbuda boat accident survivors on May 22, 2014

Barbuda boat accident survivors on May 22, 2014 (by Justé Zachariah)
OMG Logo Feature

OMG Logo Feature
Ruling United Progressive Party Rally in Liberta May 27, 2014 by Laura Hall

Ruling United Progressive Party Rally in Liberta May 27, 2014 by Laura Hall
Two rallies, one night by Laura Hall

Two rallies, one night by Laura Hall

Photos from rallies held by Antigua and Barbuda's two main rival political parties - the ruling United Progressive Party and the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party, June 2, 2014 (Photos by Laura Hall)
Election in pictures

Election in pictures
SEA VIEW FARM POND ACCIDENT

SEA VIEW FARM POND ACCIDENT
Deaths in Bathlodge

Deaths in Bathlodge
Party Monarch Semi-Finals

Party Monarch Semi-Finals
2014 Calypso semi 1

2014 Calypso semi 1
Swallow Calypso Pepperpot Elimination

Swallow Calypso Pepperpot Elimination
ScotiaBank Carnival Opening Parade

ScotiaBank Carnival Opening Parade
Lime Junior Carnival Parade

Lime Junior Carnival Parade
State Insurance Junior Calypso Monarchy

State Insurance Junior Calypso Monarchy
Queen Of Carnival

Queen Of Carnival
The Source Teen Splash

The Source Teen Splash
ACB Panorama Competition 2014

ACB Panorama Competition 2014
Wadadli Beer Calypso Monarch

Wadadli Beer Calypso Monarch
Devon 'Boobie' Thomas car accident

Devon 'Boobie' Thomas car accident
George Ryan Accident

George Ryan Accident
AUA Medical Student Fatal Accident

AUA Medical Student Fatal Accident
Lucky Escape

Lucky Escape
Alkaline in Observer Studios

Alkaline in Observer Studios
2014 Falmouth Collision

2014 Falmouth Collision
Booming Barbuda

Booming Barbuda
U Can Food Drive

U Can Food Drive
Accident 23rd April 2015

Accident 23rd April 2015
Rupert "Papi" Mussington

Rupert "Papi" Mussington
Jam Corner

Jam Corner
Burning flames Reunion

Burning flames Reunion
Colours Fete

Colours Fete
ABHTI FOOD EXPO

ABHTI FOOD EXPO
The funeral of Gerald Price

The funeral of Gerald Price
Junior Calypso

Junior Calypso
Glow Parade

Glow Parade
Opening Of Carnival 2015

Opening Of Carnival 2015
T-Shirt Mas

T-Shirt Mas
2015 T-Shirt Mas

2015 T-Shirt Mas
Jaycees Queen Show

Jaycees Queen Show
2015 Jaycees Queen Show

2015 Jaycees Queen Show
2015 Teen Xplosion

2015 Teen Xplosion
2015 Flow/Lime Jr. Carnival

2015 Flow/Lime Jr. Carnival
2015 Panorama

2015 Panorama
2015 Soca Monarch - Groovy

2015 Soca Monarch - Groovy
2015 Soca Monarch - Jumpy

2015 Soca Monarch - Jumpy
2015 Calypso Monarch

2015 Calypso Monarch
Tuesday Mas

Tuesday Mas
Carnival Awards 2015

Carnival Awards 2015
Opening of the New V.C. Bird Int'l Airport Terminal

Opening of the New V.C. Bird Int'l Airport Terminal
Dominica Flood 2015

Dominica Flood 2015
Dominica Erika 2015

Dominica Erika 2015
Good Morning Jojo 4th Anniversary

Good Morning Jojo 4th Anniversary
Police Week Play

Police Week Play
Antigua Flooding 19 October 2015

Antigua Flooding 19 October 2015

Flash flooding due to rain in Antigua on 19th October 2015.
Atlantic Rowers

Atlantic Rowers
Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge - Team Wadadli

Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge - Team Wadadli
PRISONERS RELEASED

PRISONERS RELEASED
Antigua Carnival Launch 27 April 2016

Antigua Carnival Launch 27 April 2016
Caribana J'Ouvert 2016

Caribana J'Ouvert 2016
2016 Opening of Carnival

2016 Opening of Carnival
2016 Calypso Monarch

2016 Calypso Monarch
2016 Party Monarch - Groovy

2016 Party Monarch - Groovy
2016 Party Monarch - Jumpy

2016 Party Monarch - Jumpy
2016 Hurricane Matthew Jamaica flooding

2016 Hurricane Matthew Jamaica flooding

Scenes from Jamaica on 02nd October 2016 during the approach of Hurricane Matthew. (Photos courtesy Karl Skepple)
National Heroes Day 2016

National Heroes Day 2016
National Youth Rally 2016

National Youth Rally 2016
Youth Rally 2016 March Past

Youth Rally 2016 March Past
2016 Independence Schools Steelpan

2016 Independence Schools Steelpan
Independence Pt. 1

Independence Pt. 1
in almost 20 years!”
 
There have actually been a few artists of color who have won album of the year during that time period: Lauryn Hill won for “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in 1999; Carlo Santana’s “Supernatural won the following year; “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” by Outkast took home the Grammy in 2004 and Ray Charles won posthumously in 2005 for “Genius Love Company.”
 
In 2008 African American jazz artist Herbie Hancock stirred controversy and disbelief when his album of Joni Mitchell interpretations, “River: The Joni Letters” took album of the year over Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black.”
 
It was just one of the moments that has convinced some viewers that the Grammy Awards are out of step with what resonates with music lovers.
 
And “Lemonade” certainly resonated.
 
Since its release in April 2016, the album has been hailed by women of color for reflecting their experience.
 
“The video album writes black women back into national, regional and diasporic histories by making them the progenitors and rightful inheritors of the Southern gothic tradition,” Zandria F. Robinson wrote for Rolling Stone.
 
“Beyond ‘strong’ and ‘magic,’ ‘Lemonade’ asserts that black women are alchemists and metaphysicians who are at once of the past, present and future, changing and healing the physical, chemical and spiritual world around them.”
Adele acknowledged that power in her acceptance speech.
 
“You are our light,” Adele said from the stage, as Beyoncé cried in the audience. “And the way you make me and my friends feel — the way you make my black friends feel — is empowering and you make them stand up for themselves.”
 
Beyoncé joins a long list of acclaimed black artists whose album of the year losses have been decried — and it’s not the first time for Bey.
 
Rapper Kanye West crashed the Grammy stage in protest in 2015 when Beck’s “Morning Phase” eclipsed Beyoncé’s self-titled album for the award.
 
There was an outcry in 2014 when rapper Kendrick Lamar’s “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City” lost to Daft Punk’s “Random Access Memories.”
 
Even the late Prince was passed over with his two album of the year nominations, including his very popular and critically acclaimed “Purple Rain” in 1985 (though he lost to another black artist, Lionel Richie).
 
The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, whose members vote on the Grammy Awards, does not release a breakdown of their voting body based on race, gender or age.
 
But the Academy has long insisted that the Grammys voting body is diverse and reflective of the music industry’s artists.
 
Recording Academy president Neil Portnow told Variety last year that the awards show strives “to be a microcosm of the music that’s made in any given year.”
 
“We’re proud to be able to be representative that way,” he said. “It’s the great melting pot, without a doubt.”
 
But Powell said that’s not reflected when the trophies are handed out.
 
“American music would not exist without the massive influence of black people and black music, but that is not evidenced by who gets the big awards year to year, with few exceptions,” he said.
 
Powell added that he had no issue with Adele winning song and record of the year, but still disagreed with her winning album of the year.
 
“The Grammys become more inclusive by not consistently awarding folks like Beyoncé ‘urban’ trophies, while giving the top prizes to the white artists,” he said.
 
Jem Aswad, a senior editor for Billboard, said that while there can be no denying that issues of race crop up in the music industry just like they do anyplace else, there are still counter arguments that can be made as to why Adele won.
 
The Grammys has been known to play it safe, he said, and Beyonce’s album was incredibly provocative. Also, Adele’s album had three hit singles while Beyonce’s did not.
 
Aswad said there were smaller factors like “Lemonade” only being available to stream on Tidal which, while they may not have affected Grammy voting, weighed on the album’s exposure.
 
“There are all these complicated factors that prevent it from being a very straight narrative,” he said. “Not for nothing, black women have won album of the year — which is the gold standard at the Grammys — three times in its history. Those three artists were Natalie Cole with the “Unforgettable” album, which is one of the safest albums that you could imagine, Whitney Houston with the “Bodyguard” soundtrack, which had a giant movie behind it, as well as a huge radio hit and the marketing juggernaut Clive Davis, and Lauryn Hill’s album which was edgier, but still went down fairly easy for audiences.”
 
Harvey Mason Jr., a six-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter, told CNN last year that the Recording Academy was working on being more in step with what appeals to fans.
 
Ultimately, he said, they are the ones who have the final say as to what is good music.
“Most people don’t care who sings what,” Mason said. “There is no ‘black music’ or ‘white music.’ Make good art and people will listen to it.”
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.