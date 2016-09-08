Irie jam from Sizzla

New Story

Queens, United States — If there were any doubts about Sizzla’s ability to pull a large crowd here, they were put to rest over the Labor Day weekend when he delivered a memorable performance at Roy Wilkins Park — his first tri-state area concert in over eight years.

The singjay was among the dancehall stars who performed at Irie Jam’s successful 23rd anniversary concert on Sunday.

The ‘Bobo’ from August Town, stylishly attired in trademark two-piece outfit and blue turban, entered the park to thunderous applause. The mission was about the music and he did not disappoint during his fiery 45-minute set.

Sizzla reintroduced himself to Big Apple fans with Holding Firm and quickly won them over. He kept the energy and good vibes flowing with a catalogue of cherished classics that included Why Should I, Nothing In The System, Good Ways and Woman I Need You, then upped the antie with Mash Dem Dung, African Queen and Just One of Those Days.

He brought the curtains down on proceedings with the anthem Praise Ye Jah, which left patrons yearning for more.

Firebrand deejay Anthony B gave an exceptional performance, kicking off his set with Marley’s Redemption Song and never let up. He engaged the fans with hits like Raid The Barn, Mr Heartless, Tease Her and Good Cop Bad Cop.

Richie Spice energised fans with Youths Dem Cold, Ghetto Youths, World Is A Cycle, Brown Skin, and Earth A Run Red. He displayed stunning vocal range, giving an a cappella rendition of Groovin My Girl that had the ladies singing along, before closing with

Leaving On A Jet Plane.

Bugle did well during his stint, so too Christopher Martin, who warmed hearts with Big Deal and Cheater’s Prayer. Khago, KConeil and Ky-enie delivered entertaining performances while singer/comedian Bella Blair left her mark with a short but entertaining set. Fans were also treated to impromptu performances from Shaggy, Tanto Blacks, Mr Easy, and Gully Bop.

“We had a great turnout. the artistes performed well and patrons left satisfied and for that I am an extremely happy man!” said an ecstatic Bobby Clarke, CEO of Irie Jam Radio. “We have to also thank the man upstairs for blessing us with perfect weather, which was much different than the thunder showers that weather forecasters had predicted all weekend,” he noted.